KFC Zinger gets even better

Real Chicken. Bigger. Better Zinger with KFC.

Get ready to indulge in a whole new level of flavor with KFC’s Zinger chicken sandwich, which has just gotten more delicious than ever. Along with the classic Zinger that we know and love, two exciting new variants are now available to take your taste buds on a bold new ride.

For a limited time, you can try the KFC Smoky BBQ Zinger, featuring a juicy Zinger fillet generously coated in rich Smoky BBQ sauce and topped with fresh lettuce. It’s the perfect balance of smoky and savory, bringing a whole new twist to the classic sandwich.

If you’re in the mood for something even more indulgent, the KFC Zinger Stacker is sure to hit the spot. This stacked sensation features two Zinger fillets, stacked high with crisp lettuce, creamy mayo, and melted cheese, making every bite a flavorful experience you won’t forget.

Of course, if you’re a loyal fan of the original, the classic KFC Zinger is still here—now bigger and better than ever, with that signature real chicken fillet that started it all.

Prices range from just P140 for the Zinger ala carte to P270 for the Zinger Stacker Combo, offering great value for your craving.

These mouthwatering sandwiches are available at KFC branches nationwide, or you can have them delivered straight to your door via the KFC app or website. Simply dial 88-87-8888 or visit https://www.kfc.com.ph to place your order today.