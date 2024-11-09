K-dramas in November

Attention K-drama fans. November has just arrived to deliver an exciting line-up of new dramas to binge-watch.
Whether you are planning a night in with friends, a family viewing party, or some solo escapism, these five fresh K-dramas will keep you glued to the screen.
‘Brewing Love’
Brewing Love explores the heart-fluttering romance between Chae Yong-joo (played by Kim Se-jeong, starred in Business Proposal and The Uncanny Counter), a passionate sales king at a liquor company who conceals her genuine emotions, and Yoon Min-joo (played by Lee Jong-won, starred in Hospital Playlist), a sensitive brewery owner with an ability to perceive and understand the feelings of others.
The show premiered on 4 November, airs every Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m. KST on the ENA network. Viewers can also catch the show on Viki and Viu streaming platforms.
‘The History of Us’
The History of Us follows the story of young inspector Nam Yeo-kang (portrayed by Tang Jun-sang, starred in Crash Landing on You), who is dedicated to preserving history, and a crown prince (portrayed by Nam Da-reum, starred in Goblin, Start-Up, Doom at Your Service, Pinocchio and While You Were Sleeping), who seeks to erase historical records to secure his position as king.
The show premiered on 5 November, the show will air on KBS2 at 10:45 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki in December.
‘Gangnam B-Side’
Gangnam B-Side is a crime drama that delves into the gritty underbelly of Seoul’s glamorous Gangnam district. The series follows detective Kang Dong-woo (played by Jo Woo-jin, starred in Goblin and zombie drama Happiness), mysterious broker Yoon Gil-ho (played by Ji Chang-wook, starred in Suspicious Partner, Healer and The K2), and prosecutor Min Seo-jin (played by Ha Yun-kyung, who also starred in See You in My 19th Life and Extraordinary Attorney Woo), each following different leads to find Jae Hee (played by BIBI) who vanished.
The show premiered on 6 November and is broadcast ed every Wednesday on Disney+.
‘Mr. Plankton’
Mr. Plankton is an upcoming romantic comedy that tells the poignant story of two individuals struggling to connect with the world around them. It follows the story of Hae Jo (played by Woo Do-hwan, who starred in Bloodhounds and The King: Eternal Monarch), a man born from a mistake, and Jae Mi (played by Lee Yoo-mi, who also starred in Strong Girl Nam-soon, All of Us Are Dead and Squid Game), the unluckiest woman in the world, who inadvertently accompanies him on the final journey of his life.
The show premiered on 8 November, with all episodes simultaneously released on Netflix at 5 p.m. KST.
‘The Trunk’
The Trunk revolves around Noh In-ji (played by Seo Hyun-jin, who also starred in Dr. Romantic, Another Miss Oh and Temperature of Love), an employee at a secretive marriage service called NM (New Marriage) who, despite her role, finds herself feeling profoundly isolated and disconnected from others, and Han Jeong-won (played by Gong Yoo, who also starred in Goblin, Train to Busan and Squid Game), who enters into a contract marriage with In-ji in a paradoxical effort to preserve his previous marriage.
The show will premiere on 29 November, with all episodes simultaneously released on Netflix at 5 p.m. KST.