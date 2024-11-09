K-dramas in November

Attention K-drama fans. November has just arrived to deliver an exciting line-up of new dramas to binge-watch.

Whether you are planning a night in with friends, a family viewing party, or some solo escapism, these five fresh K-dramas will keep you glued to the screen.

‘Brewing Love’

Brewing Love explores the heart-fluttering romance between Chae Yong-joo (played by Kim Se-jeong, starred in Business Proposal and The Uncanny Counter), a passionate sales king at a liquor company who conceals her genuine emotions, and Yoon Min-joo (played by Lee Jong-won, starred in Hospital Playlist), a sensitive brewery owner with an ability to perceive and understand the feelings of others.

The show premiered on 4 November, airs every Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m. KST on the ENA network. Viewers can also catch the show on Viki and Viu streaming platforms.