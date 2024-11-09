Joke sparks Cisneros’ Kaya stint

Kaya FC-Iloilo striker Julissa Cisneros never thought that a joke from good friend Maya Alcantara would bring him to the Philippines.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, the 24-year-old Mexican said it was Alcanatara who first broached the idea of having her playing for Kaya last August.

Now, she has scored six goals in just two games for Kaya in the ongoing PFF Women’s Cup.

“Well, we were both in California and both just training, so she (Alcantara) just kind of brought it up as a joke one day like: ‘You wouldn’t be down?,’ and I said, ‘yeah.’ I’m willing to go across the world really, so the other side of the world,” Cisneros said.

“It’s been a lot of fun, as I’ve said, my teammates are really good people, and I think during training we all like to have a good time and work hard together, so that’s been good.”

Cisneros scored a brace in Kaya’s 6-3 win over Tuloy FC last 18 October before punching in four goals in their 8-0 win against Azzurri FC last 4 November.

With the squad fluent in English, including Filipinas members Alcantara, Hali Long and Inna Palacios, Cisneros did not have any trouble communicating.

“I’m grateful that they can also speak English, but I’m also learning Tagalog,” Cisneros said.

Kaya head coach Let Dimzon said she is impressed with her new striker as they are set to face Beach Hut FC today at the McKinley Hill Stadium in Taguig City.

“She’s a good player. She’s a natural No. 9 player,” Dimzon said.

“In terms of character, she always listens.”