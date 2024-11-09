GRACE UNDER PRESSURE: Slow-starting Chargers tower over Highrisers

After suffering a first-set loss, Akari stormed back with grit and precision to notch a thrilling 28-30, 25-15, 25-16, 25-23 victory over Galeries Tower in the opener of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference yesterday at the Philsports Arena.

With a strong offensive push in the second and third sets, the Chargers displayed the firepower and control that highlighted their runner-up finish in the recent Reinforced Conference. Yet, it was their resilience and poise in the fourth set that ultimately secured the win, overcoming a gutsy comeback attempt from the Highrisers.

After two dominant frames, Akari faced a determined stand from Galeries Tower, where the Highrisers pushed them to the brink with clutch plays by Ysa Jimenez and rookies Julia Coronel and Jewel Encarnacion.

But veteran Eli Soyud rose to the occasion in the final moments, delivering a crucial drop shot and a powerful spike to edge out the Highrisers after an intense rally. Soyud’s endgame heroics were timely, particularly as Ivy Lacsina, who had shone in the middle sets, had a few late miscues, enabling Galeries to pull within 23-24.

Gretchel Soltones, who clinched the game’s top honors with 16 points, 13 excellent digs and eight receptions, was a steadying presence throughout, continually rallying her teammates to stay focused on their goal.

“I told my teammates we still haven’t proven ourselves,” said Soltones in Filipino, underscoring their desire for growth under coach Taka Minowa’s guidance.

“Every point matters, and we need to bring our hard work from training into the game.”

Fresh from Alas Pilipinas duty, Faith Nisperos also came through with 16 points off the bench, blending seamlessly with Soltones and Lacsina, who also finished with 16 markers to underscore the team’s balanced offensive sock.

Jimenez scored 17 points, while Encarnacion and Coronel played pivotal roles in keeping Galeries Tower competitive against a formidable Akari squad.

Ultimately, however, Akari’s collective strength, versatility and timely endgame execution enabled them to clinch a hard-earned, two-hour, 12-minute victory, setting a competitive tone for the season.

Encarnacion contributed 10 points, with Coronel and France Ronquillo adding eight apiece for the Highrisers. However, Akari’s offensive power was evident as they outscored Galeries Tower in attacks with 65 points, 22 more than their rivals.

The Chargers also doubled Galeries’ block points, 12-6, and landed five aces compared to Galeries’ two.

But Akari’s performance was marred by 33 unforced errors, 12 more than the Highrisers, a critical area for improvement as they chase a breakthrough season in the league organized by Sports Vision.

For a while, the Highrisers showed a remarkable transformation in their match against the Chargers, revealing a newfound resilience and tenacity that marked them as a team to watch.

With Coronel and Encarnacion leading the charge, the Highrisers displayed grit and determination in the first set, an area where they had previously faltered. This time, however, they seized momentum, leaning on a series of clutch plays to overcome a scrappy Chargers squad.

The Highrisers repeatedly lost their narrow 2-3 point leads midway through the initial frame. Despite the pressure and the Chargers’ aggressive play, however, Galeries Tower stayed composed.

When set points arrived, they refused to fold, a testament to the mental toughness and team cohesion that has been missing in their past campaigns.

Coronel, a former standout from Alas Pilipinas, proved instrumental in these clutch moments, confidently setting up her teammates.

With the score tied at 27, Coronel found Rosalyn Baliton for a quick kill, forcing a critical tie and setting the stage for a potential shift in the team’s performance trajectory. In the ensuing play, she once again delivered, this time setting up fellow rookie Encarnacion, whose decisive spike extended the set further.

The Highrisers’ resilience also showed in their tactical challenges, where they won a crucial ball-in, ball-out call that went in their favor. Their tenacious defense rattled the Chargers, and when Camille Victoria was penalized for a double contact violation after a foiled attack, it sealed the first set win for Galeries Tower, marking a significant shift in their competitive demeanor.