Go backs rural livelihood programs

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go emphasized the significance of expanding livelihood opportunities for the underprivileged as his Malasakit Team visited Banaybanay, Davao Oriental, on Wednesday, 6 November to extend support to struggling market vendors and daycare workers in the area.

Following the completion of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program by the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE), livelihood support through temporary employment was provided to displaced workers. This program was conducted in collaboration with Go, DoLE, and Mayor Ian Larcia.

Go underscored the need to safeguard the welfare of vulnerable workers, especially those in rural areas seeking better economic opportunities. Additionally, Go’s Malasakit Team distributed snacks, shirts, masks, vitamins, basketballs and volleyballs to the 584 beneficiaries gathered at Banaybanay Municipal Covered Court. There were also select recipients of shoes, a watch and a mobile phone.

To better support vulnerable sectors impacted by crises and provide for those in rural areas facing employment challenges, Go filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 420 to institutionalize a Rural Employment Assistance Program which can give temporary jobs to qualified individuals from low-income rural families, if enacted into law.

To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide.

As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go encouraged the community to visit the nearest Malasakit Center at Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City.

First established in 2018, the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together concerned agencies to provide indigent patients with access to medical assistance programs.

Currently, the program has established 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide, which have helped more than 15 million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health. It was institutionalized under Republic Act 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored.