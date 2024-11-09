Financial lifeline to college students

CITY SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Over 1,500 Pampanga college students received a boost to their education recently, thanks to a P11 million-plus distribution of educational aid.

The funds, provided through the Commission on Higher Education’s (CHED) Tulong Dunong Program (TDP), were distributed in collaboration with the Provincial Government of Pampanga. Each student received P7,500.

The distribution took place in two locations. In Guagua and Sta. Rita, Board Members Fritzie David-Dizon, Sajid Khan Eusoof, Claire Lim and JC Cruz handed out the grants to students from Guagua National Colleges, Mary the Queen College and Sta. Rita College.

Separately, Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda personally distributed funds to 428 students at Holy Cross College in Sta. Ana.

The impact of this aid is significant for many students. Jasmin Menesses, a third-year criminology student at Holy Cross College, expressed deep gratitude, stating that the scholarship is a source of inspiration and will allow her to continue her studies and contribute to her community in the future.

Parents of students in Guagua and Sta. Rita also voiced their appreciation, with many mentioning the financial strain of college tuition and vowing to supplement the grant with their own contributions to ensure their children’s success.

The TDP aims to make higher education more accessible by providing financial assistance to eligible students across the Philippines. The program offers a P7,500 grant per semester.