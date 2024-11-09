Filipino priest named Australia auxiliary bishop

Pope Francis has appointed a Filipino missionary priest as one of two new auxiliary bishops in Melbourne, Australia.

The Vatican announced on Friday (Manila time) that Rogationist Fr. Rene Ramirez will be the consecrated bishop, along with Fr. Thinh Nguyen, for the Archdiocese of Melbourne.

As an auxiliary bishop, Ramirez will assist Archbishop Peter Comensoli in serving the 1.2 million Catholics who reside in Melbourne.

Ramirez, 55, has been serving as the parish priest of St. Mel and Saint Malachy in Shepparton under the Diocese of Sandhurst in Victoria.

Born in Gapan City, Gapan, Ramirez entered the Rogationist Fathers of the Heart of Jesus after his primary and secondary studies. Ramirez was obtained priest on 1998.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in philosophy at the Adamson University and obtained a master’s degree in educational management from the De La Salle University in 2003.

Ramirez also has a licentiate in spirituality from the Pontifical Gregorial University in Rome, Italy.

While in the Philippines, Ramirez held several key roles, including administrator, treasurer and vice rector of the seminary of the Rogationist Fathers in Cavite.