Ermita barker killed over parking dispute

A 43-year-old parking attendant was fatally shot by a rival over a parking space dispute in Ermita, Manila, on Sunday morning, according to police reports.

The victim, identified as “Michael Laki,” a resident of Ma. Orosa Street, was allegedly killed by another parking attendant known only as “Andy,” who lives in the Jorge Bocobo area of Ermita. Police are currently searching for the suspect.

The incident occurred around 11:45 AM on 9 November along United Nations Avenue near Ma. Orosa Street. According to witnesses, a heated argument broke out between the two men over parking spots in the area. As the argument escalated, the victim was seen running away when the suspect reportedly drew an undetermined firearm.

Bystanders reported hearing at least three gunshots before the victim collapsed. Witnesses said the suspect casually walked away in the direction of United Nations Avenue after the shooting.

Authorities believe the motive for the shooting was related to competition for parking space control in the area, where both men earned their daily income by charging motorists for parking.

Investigators from the Manila Police District (MPD) Homicide Section are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity to confirm the identities of the victim and suspect and to determine the exact sequence of events.