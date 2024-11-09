Engulfed Post Office restoration costs P1.5B

More than a year after it was engulfed by flame, the reconstruction of the iconic PhilPost Building in Lawton, Manila will commence soon, with a P1.5-billion budget.

According to Post Master General and CEO Luis Carlos, the retrofitting of PhilPost building would take two years.

Carlos said that efforts were being exerted, and proposals for the restoration of the 3,000-square meter building were upon the approval of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The building design will not be altered and will be returned to its old form.

At present, PhilPost workers are now occupying the annex building.

The historic Manila Central Post Office was hit by fire last 22 May 2023.

Meanwhile, Justice Stephen Cruz, chairman of the board, said they plan to put up a postal museum, which can turn into a tourist destination, once the building is restored.

“The post office is considered to come first before the establishment of the Republic of the Philippines since our country was treated as a postal district of Spain,” Justice Cruz said.

Cruz added that there were also lots of antique materials that could be displayed in the museum.