Dried tobacco, fake goods worth P1.9B seized in Bulacan

In connection with the government’s intensified drive to curb smuggling, a series of operations conducted by the Bureau of Customs (BoC)’s Manila International Container Port-Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (MICP-CIIS) this week led to the discovery of P1.944 billion worth of dried tobacco, fake goods and used clothing among others in several warehouses in Bulacan province.

In a report on Saturday, the BoC said the operations on the warehouse in Guiguinto, Bulacan, took the team led by the MICP-CIIS with support from the Enforcement and Security Service and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) three days to undertake.

According to the BoC, the inspection of the first warehouse last 6 November 2024 yielded suspected smuggled used clothing, used shoes, intellectual property rights infringing goods, branded bags, toys, electric fans, wireless speakers, steel sheets, plastic resins, housewares, kitchen wares and other general merchandise items.

CIIS Director Verne Enciso said these goods were worth an estimated P1.25 billion.

Subsequent inspection of another warehouse on 8 November 2024 also resulted in the discovery of dried tobacco in sacks and cigarette filter rods that can make P694.4 million worth of 6,944 master cases of cigarettes.

“Initially, the warehouse was closed when the team returned on 8 November. There was also no representative to acknowledge the Letter of Authority (LoA). But with the barangay and compound representatives present, the team entered the warehouse and found raw materials to make tobacco,” the director said.

P52-B in yearly lost revenues

According to the Department of Finance, lost revenues from tobacco and vape smuggling amount to P52 billion annually.

The BoC team temporarily placed padlocks on the warehouses, while the inventory of the goods will be scheduled and conducted by assigned Customs examiners and witnessed by the CIIS, ESS and storage representatives.

Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence Group Juvymax Uy said the warehouse owners and operators were given 15 days from the serving of the LoA to submit documents to show that the subject imported goods were legitimately imported and that correct duties and taxes were duly paid pursuant to Section 224 of Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

Successful

“An operation can only be truly successful if we can file and pursue cases against these individuals and organizations. For that to happen, we make sure to follow the proper rules and procedures, including the courtesy we extend to the owners of these goods to provide us proof that these did not enter the country illegally,” he explained.

However, failure to present the proper documents will lead to charges for violating Section 117 (regulated importation and exportation) and Section 1400 (misdeclaration in goods declaration) in relation to Section 1113 (property subject to seizure and forfeiture) of the CMTA.

They will also face charges following Republic Act 8293, otherwise known as the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines and Republic Act 10963, or the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion.

Furthermore, the BoC will also be filing cases against the owners of the smuggled dried tobacco products in the implementation of the newly signed Republic Act 12022 or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act.