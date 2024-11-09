Chavit Singson vows support for jeepney operators amid modernization push

Known for his leadership in both business and politics, Luis "Chavit" Singson outlined a comprehensive plan to help ease the transition to more environmentally friendly, modern jeepneys. Singson, former benefactor of the Miss Universe Philippines and now Senate aspirant, has pledged to support jeepney operators and drivers affected by the government’s ongoing Jeepney Modernization Program.

At the heart of his commitment is financial support for jeepney modernization, with Singson vowing to provide the capital necessary for operators to upgrade their fleets to comply with the new law requiring cleaner, more sustainable vehicles.

“I will provide all the capital needed for modernization and help the transport sector,” Singson said, emphasizing his dedication to transforming public transportation into a cleaner, more efficient system. “I’ll also offer free bank accounts for the public,” he added.

As an independent candidate for the Senate, Singson proposed a co-financing solution, promising to cover half the cost of electric jeepneys for operators transitioning to the modern fleet. He pointed to his previous support for a ₱1.2 million subsidy per unit for jeepneys in his home province as evidence of his commitment to reducing the financial burden on operators.