Chavit Singson vows support for jeepney operators amid modernization push

Known for his leadership in both business and politics, Luis "Chavit" Singson outlined a comprehensive plan to help ease the transition to more environmentally friendly, modern jeepneys. Singson, former benefactor of the Miss Universe Philippines and now Senate aspirant, has pledged to support jeepney operators and drivers affected by the government’s ongoing Jeepney Modernization Program.
At the heart of his commitment is financial support for jeepney modernization, with Singson vowing to provide the capital necessary for operators to upgrade their fleets to comply with the new law requiring cleaner, more sustainable vehicles.
“I will provide all the capital needed for modernization and help the transport sector,” Singson said, emphasizing his dedication to transforming public transportation into a cleaner, more efficient system. “I’ll also offer free bank accounts for the public,” he added.
As an independent candidate for the Senate, Singson proposed a co-financing solution, promising to cover half the cost of electric jeepneys for operators transitioning to the modern fleet. He pointed to his previous support for a ₱1.2 million subsidy per unit for jeepneys in his home province as evidence of his commitment to reducing the financial burden on operators.
A call for affordable modernization
Singson’s remarks came during a gathering of transport stakeholders in Lucena, where he met with former Lucena Mayor Oliver Dator and Rogelio Dela Peña, spokesperson for a transport group of about 100 members. Dela Peña voiced the group’s concerns about the financial challenges of upgrading to modern jeepneys.
“We don’t want to phase out our traditional jeepneys, but we need capital to upgrade our current units to comply with the Modern Public Utility Vehicle (MPUV) law,” said Dela Peña. “We’re not asking for millions—just ₱300,000 per unit to modernize.”
Dela Peña also expressed concerns about the fate of their old units, making operators hesitant about replacing them with electric jeepneys, citing past unsuccessful attempts at modernization.
Singson’s support plan
In response, Singson assured jeepney operators that they could sell their old units and emphasized that the modernization process, though challenging, is necessary for the betterment of the country’s transportation system and environment. He reiterated that transitioning to electric or hybrid jeepneys would contribute to cleaner air and improved public transport.
To ease the financial burden, Singson’s plan includes facilitating access to affordable financing options for jeepney operators. He proposed working with financial institutions and government agencies to provide low-interest loans and subsidized financing options. Additionally, Singson’s business ventures are in talks with jeepney manufacturers to negotiate bulk purchasing options, which could lower costs for operators and make the transition more affordable.
Jeepney modernization at the core of Senate agenda
Jeepney modernization is a key pillar of Singson’s Senate bid. He stressed that affordable solutions must be found to help jeepney operators make the shift without financial strain.
“I will work to find the most affordable options for the transport sector, and I am willing to pay for half the cost of modernizing jeepneys,” Singson said. “We need discipline and laws that benefit the poor. My policy is to serve the people, not to be served. But most importantly, I don’t just make promises—I make things happen. May isang salita.”
Singson’s approach to jeepney modernization reflects his commitment to balancing sustainability with the economic realities of operators, demonstrating his desire to improve the quality of public transportation while supporting the livelihoods of jeepney drivers and operators.