CBCP welcomes appointment of Filipino priest to key Vatican post

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) welcomed the appointment of Msgr. Erwin Jose Balagapo to a key role in the Vatican.

On Thursday, 7 November, Pope Francis appointed Balagapo as the undersecretary of the Section for the First Evangelization and New Particular Churches.

Balagapo will work alongside Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, pro-prefect of the missionary dicastery.

The CBCP said Balagapo's appointment is a fitting recognition of his "exemplary service" to the Church.

"As you begin this new chapter in your service to the Church, I am confident that you will continue to contribute significantly to the advancement of the Church's mission," CBCP President and Cardinal-elect Pablo Virgilio David said in a letter he wrote for Balagapo.

"Your academic achievements, pastoral dedication, and your tireless commitment to the evangelizing mission of the Church have been an inspiration to many. You have continually demonstrated your love for the Church," David added.

Balagapo, 53, hails from Sulat, a small town in Eastern Samar province. He was born in Catbalogan, Samar, on 8 March 1971, according to the Vatican announcement.

He was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Palo in 1996 and has held several roles, including professor of canon law, head of ongoing formation for the clergy, judicial vicar, and chancellor of the archdiocese.

In Rome, he earned a Doctorate in Canon Law from the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross and a Licentiate in Moral Theology from the former Pontifical Institute "John Paul II."

Balagapo has worked at the Vatican dicastery since 2015 following his advanced studies in Rome.