Cavs crush Warriors

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers continued their perfect start to the National Basketball Association (NBA) season in sensational style on Friday, seizing a 41-point halftime lead on the way to a 136-117 rout of the Golden State Warriors.

The Cavs improved to a 10-0 win-loss record, ending the Warriors’ five-game winning streak and handing them their first road defeat of the season.

The damage was done early, with the Cavs’ 83 first-half points tying a franchise record for most scored in any half and their 41-point halftime lead the biggest in team history.

Against the Warriors’ second-ranked defense, the Cavs posted their fifth game of the young season with at least 130 points.

That ties a team record for the most 130-plus point games for an entire season.

“Ten-0 is a magic number. We’re playing really good basketball and I’m just really pleased where the group is,” Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson said.

“I was worried about tonight — they’re 7-1 and rolling and they’re coming in here, they’re champions and they’re going to try and knock our block off.”

Darius Garland scored 27 points, Evan Mobley added 23 and Ty Jerome chipped in 20 off the bench as six Cavs players scored in double figures against a Warriors defense that came in ranked second in the league.