Capellas: Filipino booters need to stay active

The Philippine national men’s football team will play two friendly games this November in preparation for the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup this 8 December.

National team head coach Albert Capellas said during the trophy tour Saturday in Makati City that getting more games will help them stay sharp when they go up against the best teams in the region.

The Philippines will go up against Hong Kong on 14 November at the Hong Kong Stadium before facing Sri Lanka on 19 November at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

“For me, the most important thing is to have two friendly games in this window to continue our preparation,” Capellas said.

“I can only promise that we will do our best in the next game.”

The Philippines hasn’t made the semifinals since the 2018 edition of the tournament, before bowing down to Vietnam, 2-4, in two legs.

In the upcoming Mitsubishi Electric Cup, the Nationals will be in Group B with Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar and the Vietnamese.