Bong Go advocates for disaster resilience on Yolanda’s 11th anniversary

From 3 to 11 November marks the 11th anniversary of Super Typhoon Yolanda’s devastation in the Philippines. Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasizes the urgent need for a unified approach to disaster resilience and response. The catastrophic storm, which struck in November 2013, left over 6,000 people dead and caused a staggering P95.48 billion in damages. Reflecting on the tragedy, Go highlighted the country’s vulnerability, as more than 20 typhoons hit the Philippines each year, the highest in Southeast Asia. He called for the establishment of a dedicated disaster management agency through Senate Bill No. 188, or the proposed Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) Act, which he filed. This proposed department would empower local government units (LGUs) and ensure swift, coordinated action during and after disasters.

Go's advocacy extends beyond the DDR, as he continues to push for measures like Senate Bill No. 2451, which seeks to establish Ligtas Pinoy Centers as permanent, fully-equipped evacuation facilities. These centers would provide safe havens for families displaced during calamities, addressing both the safety and dignity of evacuees. Additionally, Go filed SBN 192, which would offer rental housing subsidies to disaster victims, allowing them to access affordable housing during recovery. As the nation commemorates Yolanda’s anniversary, Go’s legislative initiatives reflect his commitment to building stronger, more resilient communities in the face of increasing climate-related threats.

Reflecting on the destruction of Yolanda and other disasters, in addition to the DDR, Go continues to advocate for community resilience initiatives. One such measure is Senate Bill No. 2451, which seeks to establish Ligtas Pinoy Centers—permanent, well-equipped evacuation facilities designed to protect displaced families during emergencies. “Dahil naipasa na ng Senado at Kongreso ang panukalang ito na tayo po ang principal author at co-sponsor, umaasa tayong maging ganap na batas na ito kapag pinirmahan ng Pangulo,” he shared. These centers will provide safer, more dignified shelters than makeshift alternatives, addressing the needs of the most vulnerable, particularly during times of crisis.

Go has also filed Senate Bill No. 192, which seeks to institutionalize a Rental Housing Subsidy Program to help disaster victims access affordable housing. As the anniversary of Yolanda serves as a somber reminder of the devastating impact of calamities, Go’s legislative efforts reflect a commitment to strengthening the nation's resilience in the face of increasing climate risks. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, anumang pagsubok ang ating haharapin sa susunod na mga araw, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," Go said.

Yolanda remains one of the strongest tropical cyclones in recorded history, with winds reaching 195 mph and storm surges as high as 25 feet. The typhoon caused catastrophic damage, particularly in the Eastern Visayas region, with Tacloban City in Leyte becoming a tragic symbol of the disaster's destructive power.