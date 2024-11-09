Aloha, Hawaii!

Imagine starting your vacation amid the serene beauty of Oahu with the opportunity to explore its rich history and vibrant culture before embarking on a luxurious cruise.

Here are a few of the top reasons to consider booking a Hawaii cruise tour for your next vacation.

Best of land, sea activities

Norwegian Cruise Line’s 11-day Oahu Explorer package begins with a captivating four-day land tour where you can immerse yourself in the island’s splendor.

This combination of land and sea adventures provides a comprehensive Hawaiian experience, allowing you to enjoy the lush landscapes and deep blue seas without the hassle of coordinating separate trips. Our guests appreciate the ease of transitioning from land-based adventures to ocean escapades and the overall travel experience.

Oahu’s rich history, culture

Revisit the dramatic history of Pearl Harbor, step onto the Surrender Deck of the USS Missouri, and experience the stories and artifacts at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center firsthand.

Your tour of Hawaii also includes a visit to the Polynesian Cultural Center, where you can engage with the traditions of Hawaii’s original inhabitants through interactive activities and performances. This enriching historical and cultural exploration offers more than a typical cruise stop and will leave you with a profound appreciation for the island’s rich heritage.

Unique landscape

Local guides provide rich narratives and expert insights that you might miss out on if traveling independently. Guided tours ensure you enjoy a fully immersive experience while learning about the ecological and historical significance of each incredible site.

The tour includes a three-night stay at the first-class Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa. This breathtaking resort is just steps away from the famous Waikiki Beach and offers world-class amenities.

Departing from Honolulu, the Norwegian Pride of America ship you on a journey to five captivating ports, each offering a unique blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and thrilling activities.

From the volcanic landscapes of Maui to the lush rainforests of Kaua’i, each port of call offers a unique glimpse into Hawaii’s diverse landscape and heritage. Explore the breathtaking vistas of Waimea Canyon, known as the Grand Canyon of the Pacific, or witness the incredible power of Hawaii’s active volcanoes at Volcanoes National Park. Whether you’re wandering through historic towns, indulging in local cuisine, or simply soaking up the sun on Hawaii’s pristine beaches, every moment spent ashore will be remarkable.