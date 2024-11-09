Affordable housing boosts from SHFC through land titles and certificate awards

The Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) marked a significant milestone in its housing initiatives on 6 November 2024, at the San Jose del Monte City Convention Center in Bulacan, where it awarded over 200 titles and certificates to member-beneficiaries. The ceremony was part of SHFC's “Housing Caravan: Asensong Ramdam,” a key event aimed at recognizing the progress of the corporation’s affordable housing programs.

Led by SHFC President and CEO Federico Laxa, the event was attended by key figures such as Senator Imee Marcos and Representative Florida Robes. The ceremony saw 68 beneficiaries of the Community Mortgage Program (CMP) receive their Transfer Certificates of Title, which officially marked the completion of their housing loan obligations with SHFC. These newly titled homeowners, from various homeowner associations (HOAs) including Elfa Ville and Solid HOA, now have full ownership of their homes after years of dedication and hard work.

Laxa emphasized the long-term impact of these titles, highlighting how they serve as a legacy for future generations. "After many years of waiting, hard work, and sacrifice, this is a significant milestone in our lives—a valuable legacy for your children, grandchildren, and future generations," he said, reinforcing SHFC’s commitment to advancing sustainable homeownership.

The event also saw the presentation of 148 Certificates of Award to members of the Alpas Phase 1 HOA under SHFC’s High-Density Housing Program. This program is part of the corporation’s broader effort to address the need for affordable housing in the country, particularly in urban areas. The certificates mark the formal allocation of homes within the project, providing more families with a step closer to homeownership.

In a statement that resonated with many in the crowd, Teresita Gonzaga, a representative of Rosario Ville HOA, expressed her gratitude: “I am grateful to SHFC and President Laxa because, after several years, we finally have something to hold onto. The doubt is gone now that I have the title we have long dreamed of.”