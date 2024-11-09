304-MW wind farm eyed to power Samar

CATBALOGAN CITY — A renewable energy project is eyeing the construction of a 304-megawatt (MW) wind farm in the border areas of Northern Samar and Samar, specifically in the areas of San Isidro and Calbayog.

Vena Energy, a prominent Singapore-based renewable energy company, has expressed its interest in investing P19 billion in the wind farm, which will be an extension of the ongoing 206 MW San Isidro Wind Project — a collaborative effort between Vena Energy, Vivant Energy and Aboitiz Renewables.

The project will introduce 38 wind turbine generators, each with a capacity of 8 megawatts, complementing the 33 turbines which boast a total capacity of 6.25 MW each, set to operate next year.

Development of this expansion project will be overseen by Vena’s subsidiary, Gemini Wind Energy Corp. (GWEC), which has secured the bid under the second round of the Green Energy Auction Program (GEA-2).

“The investment by Vena Energy demonstrates a commitment to sustainable energy development in Samar Island, contributing significantly to the renewable energy landscape of the Philippines and fostering economic growth while also promoting environmental conservation,” the Northern Samar provincial government said in a statement.

Public scoping

GWEC conducted a public scoping in Calbayog City last 17 September 2024 in preparation for its conduct of a full-blown environmental impact assessment.

During the public scoping, GWEC said the project will construct wind turbines in barangays Baay, Manuel Barral Sr., Bayo, Bugtong, Cag-anibong, Caglanipao Sur, Danao II, Pilar and San Joaquin in Calbayog City as well as in Barangay Caglanipao, San Isidro, Northern Samar.

The Gemini Wind Power Project applied for an environmental clearance certificate covering 10,818 hectares including a 2,366 hectare overlap with the Calbayog Pan-as-Hayiban Protected Landscape, a protected area and an important watershed in Calbayog City.

Construction starts in Q2,2025

According to GWEC, the construction of the project will start in the second quarter of 2025 and will take 14-16 months to construct.

Commercial operations are expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The wind farm will have a direct connection to the national grid through 138 kV transmission lines to the NGCP San Isidro substation.

During the public scoping, the GWEC said the project would bring social benefits to the project area, including the creation of employment opportunities, increased revenue, gains in the local and national economy, and acceleration of local and regional investments.

The project is also expected to result to improved livelihood opportunities for host communities, enhanced local tourism, and improved security.

The GWEC said Calbayog City and San Isidro municipality, as well as the host barangays, will directly benefit from the project through payment of local taxes, permits and licenses during the construction and operation phases, wherein revenues may be appropriated to improve the delivery of basic services such as education, health, road maintenance, water supply and sanitation, and police services.

Representatives of Vena Energy met with Board of Investment (BoI) Governor Katrina Therese Lim-Dy and BoI Investment Services Director Ernesto de los Reyes Jr., and the Local Chief Executives of Northern Samar and Samar with Governor Edwin Ongchuan and Governor Sharee Ann Tan expressing their support for and cooperation in this significant endeavor.

Six renewable energy assets

Vena Energy currently operates six renewable energy assets in the Philippines, collectively generating 330.80 megawatts of clean energy.

These assets are a 132.5-megawatt solar power plant in Cadiz, Negros Occidental; a 54-megawatt wind power facility in Pililla, Rizal; a 30.40-megawatt solar plant in Ormoc, Leyte; two solar power plants with capacities of 20.10 megawatts and 83.30 megawatts in Currimao, Ilocos Norte; and a 10.50-megawatt solar plant in Kibawe, Bukidnon.