₱2.7-M illegal cigarettes seized in Palawan

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — Authorities seized a substantial cache of illegal cigarettes in two separate operations in Palawan on Friday, leading to the confiscation of hundreds of master cases valued at over P2.7 million, with suspects still at large in both incidents.

Major Ric Ramos, information officer of the Palawan Police Provincial Office, said the first operation was carried out in Barangay Oring-Oring, Brooke’s Point, in the southern area of the province, where a joint task force, including the Brooke’s Point Municipal Police Station (MPS), Philippine Coast Guard, 2nd Special Operations Unit of the PNP Maritime Group, and the Philippine Tobacco Institute, targeted illegal cigarette distribution.

At 3 a.m., authorities intercepted 142 boxes of Fort Cigarettes, valued at P1,846,000, and 465 reams packed in transparent plastic bags, worth an additional P120,900.

“Barangay officials oversaw the inventory, and the confiscated items are now in the custody of Brooke’s Point MPS,” he said.

In the second incident, Taytay Municipal Police received a tip-off regarding suspicious packages left near a residence in Barangay Bantulan.

Ramos said that arriving on the scene around 10:30 a.m., officers found 52 master cases of Victor Agila American Blend cigarettes hidden in a black sack.

The stash, containing 50 reams per box, had an estimated market value of P754,000. The suspect, identified only as “alias Roberto,” remains at large.

Both cases involve violations of Republic Act 10643, the Graphic Health Warning Law, underscoring ongoing efforts by authorities to curb the illegal cigarette trade in Palawan.