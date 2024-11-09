2 Japanese robbed in Makati, suspects netted

The Makati City Police arrested two robbers on Friday morning following a dragnet operation launched in response to a reported robbery involving two Japanese nationals.

The suspects, identified only as “Wendell”, 26 and “Jeffrey”, 23, were apprehended at approximately 6:50 am on 8 November 2024, along Don Chino Roces Avenue, Barangay Pio del Pilar, Makati City.

Police report showed the victims, two male Japanese aged 62 and 33, reported to Sub-station 3 that they had been robbed the previous evening, around 8:45 p.m. on 7 November, along Don Chino Roces Avenue.

Acting swiftly on the information provided by the complainants, the police launched a dragnet operation in the area.

At around 6:50 a.m., officers spotted a motorcycle matching the description provided by the victims. The suspects who were on board a plateless motorcycle, attempted to evade the authorities but was eventually stopped by pursuing officers.

Upon stopping the vehicle, the police recovered a 9mm firearm and a magazine loaded with five live rounds of ammunition from suspect Wendell, while Jeffrey was found in possession of ¥10,000 (in ¥1,000 bills) and a replica firearm.

The victims positively identified the suspects, who are now facing complaints of Robbery and Illegal Possession of Firearms.

PBGen Bernard Yang, Makati PNP district director, praised the Makati City Police for their swift action in apprehending the robbers, ensuring they can no longer victimize anyone else.

He also assured that further measures will be implemented to ensure the safety and protection of foreign nationals visiting the cities within Southern Metro Manila.