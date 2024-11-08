Zelensky: ‘Unacceptable’ to offer Russia concessions on Ukraine

Budapest, Hungary (AFP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said it would be “unacceptable” for Europe to offer the Kremlin concessions to halt its invasion of Ukraine, after Moscow demanded the West enter direct talks on ending the war.

Kyiv is scrambling to up the pressure on its allies for more support in its fight against Moscow following Donald Trump’s victory in this week’s US presidential election, which has raised doubts about future US assistance.

Trump has boasted he could end the conflict within hours and repeatedly criticized American aid to Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded Ukraine cede swathes more territory in its east and south as a precondition to peace talks, while Kyiv has repeatedly ruled out giving up land in exchange for peace.

Ukraine and many in the West fear any settlement that rewards Putin would embolden the Kremlin leader and lead to more aggression.

Speaking to European leaders at a summit in Hungary, Zelensky blasted those who were pressuring him to give in to some of Putin’s hardline demands.

“There has been much talk about the need to yield to Putin, to back down, to make some concessions,” Zelensky said in an address.

“It’s unacceptable for Ukraine and unacceptable for all Europe,” he added.

Zelensky also dismissed as “dangerous” and “irresponsible” Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s call for a “ceasefire” on the battlefield.

Orban, the EU leader with the warmest relations with the Kremlin, earlier said a truce could “provide room and time for the warring parties to have communication and to start to negotiate about peace.”

Zelensky also accused some European leaders, without specifying which ones, of “strongly” pushing Ukraine to compromise.

“We need sufficient weapons, not support in talks. Hugs with Putin won’t help. Some of you have been hugging him for 20 years, and things are only getting worse,” said Zelensky.

He revealed, however, that he had discussed “military assistance” with French President Emmanuel Macron in Budapest.

Russia earlier demanded that Kyiv’s allies enter into negotiations with Moscow if they want to halt the attacks on Ukrainians.

The head of Russia’s Security Council Sergei Shoigu said the West faced a choice between opening direct talks with Moscow or the continuing “destruction” of Ukraine’s population.

“Now, when the situation in the theatre of combat is not in Kyiv’s favor, the West is faced with a choice,” Shoigu said at a meeting with defense officials of other former Soviet states.