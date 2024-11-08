Young Catantan eyes Olympic stint

After seeing the success of her older sister, Samantha, fencer Janna Catantan vows to work hard and compete in the women’s foil event of the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

The 21-year-old Catantan said by being part of the second batch of Atletang Ayala, she will be able to dedicate more time in training and, hopefully, campaign in various qualifying tournaments for the next Summer Games in the United States.

The University of Santo Tomas (UST) star is among the 19 athletes who comprise the second batch of the Atletang Ayala program. Also with her are Olympians Kurt Barbosa of taekwondo and Joanie Delgaco of rowing as well as fellow national team members Noelito Jose, Sam Tranquilan, Nathaniel Perez and Nicole Cortey.

They stand to receive all out support for their training and competition as well as career options within the Ayala Corporation just in case they want to do something different.

“Hopefully, with Atletang Ayala, it may be possible to get exposed to the competitions that could serve as stepping stones for the Olympics. So yes, it’s possible,” Catantan said.

She said her sister, who became the first Filipino fencer to compete in the Olympics since 1992, has been giving her advice on what to do when facing adversity.

“She would always remind me to do my best in everything and just be patient. The downfall is really part of the process,” Catantan said.

“She told me not to lose hope and keep going despite the downfall.”

Rising from challenges has been a Catantan trademark.

In fact, Samantha displayed her big fighting heart when she still managed to punch a ticket to the Summer Games despite suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Right now, she’s back in the United States to focus on her recovery.

Catantan said working under AZHealth actually aligns with her course at UST so she’s very much eager to learn while competing in major local and international events.