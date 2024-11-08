Yolanda-hit scholars rise from the storm

When typhoon “Yolanda” devastated the Visayas region in 2013, it swept away not only homes but also dreams.

Yet, for five resilient young dreamers from Leyte, the storm marked the start of an extraordinary journey.

The achievers, all SM Foundation College Scholar-alumni from Saint Paul School of Professional Studies in Palo, Leyte, paint the picture of resilience and hope.

One of the “Yolanda” survivors is Welen Balbuena, who now serves as a disbursing officer at the Department of Education.

To this day, she remembers the Yolanda typhoon vividly. “Yolanda” was my biggest nightmare. It caused a devastating impact on my family: We lost our home and our livelihood. We faced emotional trauma, food scarcity, lack of clean water and we had no access to healthcare.”

Today, she holds a master’s degree in management and actively supports her sibling’s education.

As a successful Finance Manager, former SM scholar Peter Paul Alcober now embraces life beyond his career, exploring his passion for travel and personal pursuits.

Finance manager Peter Paul Alcober also reflected on the storm’s impact,”From nothing, I have risen to become the best version of myself.” He shared that he drew inspiration from Tatang Henry Sy Sr.’s wisdom: “There is no such thing as overnight success or easy money. If you fail, do not be discouraged; try again.”

Kris Ezza Ravina, who witnessed Yolanda’s destruction firsthand, has risen to become a supervisor at a leading distribution company. “After the storm, I thought college would be out of reach,” she recalled. “However, with the support of the SM Foundation, I was able to enroll and complete my education.”

Mark Douglas Magdua joins the 2024 SM Scholars Alumni Homecoming.

Financial integrity expert

For Mark Douglas Magdua, now an anti-money laundering specialist at a multi-industry company, the path wasn’t just about financial struggles.

“My journey as a student wasn’t easy but my SM scholarship gave me a chance to enjoy college life after everything that happened. Beyond education, I found a solid support system from friends and mentors who helped me succeed in my studies and overcome my mental health challenges,” he said.

Glenn Paul Embodo, another typhoon survivor and SM Foundation scholar, graduated cum laude from his degree programs on accounting and accounting technology.

SM scholar alumni Glenn Paul Embodo, now a senior tax consultant at an audit firm, and cum laude graduate with a double degree, shares the lasting impact of the SM Foundation on his life.

“My dreams became reality because of the SM Foundation College Scholarship Program. Their support turned what once felt impossible into a journey I could pursue,” Glenn said, who is now pursuing his master’s degree at UP Diliman.

At the time of the typhoon, SM Foundation joined the efforts to help rebuild typhoon-hit communities.

Among its initiatives was providing educational college scholarships to affected students.

The foundation’s reach extended further through collaborations with individuals, including balikbayans visiting Leyte, who sponsored additional scholars through the Foundation.

These five remarkable alumni show how education can uplift the vulnerable and give them a fighting chance amidst the aftermath of a seemingly unwinnable situation.

Rising from the rubble of “Yolanda,” they’ve built careers that not only sustain their families but inspire future generations to face life’s storms with courage and resolve.