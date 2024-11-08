United Neon reaches for the sky

United Neon Media Group (UNMG) -- through its Media Display Solutions (MDS) arm -- has unveiled a groundbreaking visual spectacle in Southeast Asia: A sky projection that illuminates the night sky above Bonifacio Global City (BGC).

Dubbed “Magic at the 5th,” the project leverages state-of-the-art projection technology to create stunning visuals on a massive holographic mesh. The result is a captivating display of light and color that can be seen from various points within BGC.

“Magic at the 5th is a testament to our commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of advertising,” said Benjamin Ernest Lim, deputy chief operations officer of UNMG.

“It offers brands a unique platform to capture attention and engage audiences in a truly immersive way,” he added.

The project took three years to develop, with MDS drawing inspiration from the simple concept of a projector. By scaling up this idea and collaborating with local and international experts, the team has created a visually stunning experience that is sure to delight viewers.

“We wanted to create something that would entertain, connect with audiences, and elicit engagement,” explained Wency Adrielyne Chavez Tan, head of MDS. “By using cutting-edge technology and creative storytelling, we’ve brought a piece of magic to the night sky.”

Magic at the 5th will run from November to February, featuring visually compelling stories that celebrate Christmas, Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day.

After BGC, Tan said they plan to bring the “magic” to different locations given the “portability” nature of the technology that UNMG-MDS was able to put together.