TUP wins affordable housing hackathon

Technological University of the Philippines’ customizable, flood-resilient multi-family dwelling unit won the grand prize in the inaugural PHINMA Construction Materials Group (PHINMA CMG) hackathon on affordable and viable housing solutions for low-income Filipino families.
Besting four other teams, their design “Kuwadrado” is inspired by life in the Baseco Compound. The project comes with pre-planned expansions on top of the basic living core unit to allow residents to customize their homes according to their needs. It also provides PWD-friendly housing and a community space for inhabitants.
The TUP team is composed of Alexsandria Paula Santos, Christian Harvey Domingo, Marie Claire Calapati, Kyla Mae Ang and Daphne Cher Sibal. They were mentored by architect Rodelon Ramos, Design and Innovations manager for Habitat for Humanity Philippines. The team was also joined by their faculty mentor, engineer Romie Zapanta from the TUP Civil Engineering Department.
TUP also bagged the Most Sustainable Award, which recognizes outstanding commitment to sustainability, focus on eco-friendly materials, energy efficiency and resource conservation.
Coming in at second place was Mapua University team with their project “Banyuhay: Bagong Anyo ng Buhay-an.” It drew inspiration from the traditional Filipino Solihiya design. The affordable housing solution centers community warmth and incorporates adaptable spaces that use sustainable materials like AAC blocks and passive energy solutions like skylights and ventilation systems.
Meanwhile, the Technological Institute of the Philippines (TIP) team ranked third for “Project E-Cubo.” It is a modern take on the classic bahay kubo, with its economical and cube-shaped house proposes the use of interlocking–stackable blocks to save space and energy-efficient smart-housing features like solar panel and rainwater harvesting systems. TIP also won the special Union Astig Award.
The University of the Philippines team presented “Layon: Ang Bahay ng Masa” that emphasizes accessibility, inclusivity and gender-sensitive features supported by cement-bamboo frame technology.
University of Santo Tomas team proposed “Pabahay Tomasino” which adopts a flexible layout and incorporates sustainable materials that allow for flood-resilient housing.
The Build with Union 2024 hackathon aims to explore and develop viable solutions to the critical challenges of affordable housing, with a focus on improving living conditions, ensuring durability, and enhancing community well-being to promote a sustainable design on affordable housing and provide a platform for new Filipino talents.