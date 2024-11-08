TUP wins affordable housing hackathon

TUP also bagged the Most Sustainable Award, which recognizes outstanding commitment to sustainability, focus on eco-friendly materials, energy efficiency and resource conservation.

Coming in at second place was Mapua University team with their project “Banyuhay: Bagong Anyo ng Buhay-an.” It drew inspiration from the traditional Filipino Solihiya design. The affordable housing solution centers community warmth and incorporates adaptable spaces that use sustainable materials like AAC blocks and passive energy solutions like skylights and ventilation systems.

Meanwhile, the Technological Institute of the Philippines (TIP) team ranked third for “Project E-Cubo.” It is a modern take on the classic bahay kubo, with its economical and cube-shaped house proposes the use of interlocking–stackable blocks to save space and energy-efficient smart-housing features like solar panel and rainwater harvesting systems. TIP also won the special Union Astig Award.

The University of the Philippines team presented “Layon: Ang Bahay ng Masa” that emphasizes accessibility, inclusivity and gender-sensitive features supported by cement-bamboo frame technology.

University of Santo Tomas team proposed “Pabahay Tomasino” which adopts a flexible layout and incorporates sustainable materials that allow for flood-resilient housing.

The Build with Union 2024 hackathon aims to explore and develop viable solutions to the critical challenges of affordable housing, with a focus on improving living conditions, ensuring durability, and enhancing community well-being to promote a sustainable design on affordable housing and provide a platform for new Filipino talents.