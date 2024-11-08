Tondo welcomes new PCP office

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna expressed her gratitude to District 2 Congressman Rolan Valeriano for the completion of a new Police Community Precinct (PCP) office in Gagalangin, Tondo.

During the inauguration ceremony, which was also attended by Manila Police District (MPD) Director General Arnold Thomas Ibay and other city officials, Lacuna praised Valeriano’s efforts in allocating a portion of his congressional budget to various projects, including the new PCP.

“There are things that I cannot afford, and I am not shy to ask them for help, and they are always willing to assist me,” Lacuna said. “I consider this a good partnership because, as Congressman Valeriano mentioned, we are one family. Thank you very much.”

Lacuna highlighted the importance of collaboration between the city government and its representatives. “All we need is to find true friends and family to help us. Your Congressman is truly remarkable. In his third term, he has already upgraded all the police stations in his district,” she added.

Congressman Valeriano, in his speech, emphasized his commitment to improving public safety in District 2. He noted that he had already completed new precincts in Bambang, Abad Santos, Pampanga, Tayuman, Pritil, Manuguit, Padre Algue and now, Gagalangin.

“All precincts in District 2 are now complete,” Valeriano said. “I hope we can maintain peace and order in our district.”

Lacuna called on barangay officials to cooperate fully with the police to maintain security and peace in their communities. “You are a vital part of maintaining order, peace and security,” she stressed.

The mayor also urged the police to increase their visibility and provide quality service to the residents. “This is just a building. What is important are the people inside. Let us strengthen police visibility, and I urge the barangays to value the continued good relationship with the police, because you are their primary partners in promoting peace in your area,” Lacuna said.

Lastly, Lacuna appealed to the policemen who will be occupying the new PCP building to maintain cleanliness and orderliness in their office. “A good policeman is a clean one,” she said.