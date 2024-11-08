TNT connects second straight PBA Governors' Cup title

Just like last season, TNT finished off Barangay Ginebra in the same game in the best-of-seven finals series.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson took over in the closing stretch of the fourth quarter to carry the Tropang Giga to a second straight Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup title following a dramatic come-from-behind, 95-85, Game 6 victory Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The back-to-back conference Best Import winner drained consecutive baskets to fuel the pivotal 11-0 blitz inside the last four minutes of the game for TNT’s 10th franchise crown overall.

Hollis-Jefferson finished with 31 points on 10-of-22 field goal shooting to lead the Tropang Giga, who came back from an 11-point third quarter deficit.

He also grabbed 16 rebounds and dished out eight assists in a near triple-double performance for TNT, which gave head coach Chot Reyes his 10th career championship.

“It’s a good championship… on to the next one,” Reyes said after hoisting his first-ever Governors’ Cup title.

Veteran Jayson Castro, who was named Finals Most Valuable Player, and RR Pogoy scored 13 each while Rey Nambatac added 12 markers for TNT.

Ageless Kelly Williams tied the game at 85 to spark the run followed by Hollis-Jefferson’s back-to-back buckets.

TNT forced Ginebra to commit a turnover off a timeout and made its rival pay as Williams scored another basket followed by a dagger triple by Pogoy for a 94-85 count with just 53.7 seconds left.

RJ Abarrientos posted a career-high 31 points on 11-of-17 field goal shooting while Justin Brownlee and Stephen Holt added 16 and 12 markers, respectively, for the Kings.

Abarrientos waxed-hot in the second quarter scoring 18 points after a listless outing in the first 12 minutes of action.

The third overall pick in the last Draft shot 6-of-8 from the field in the second canto and accounted for six of the Kings’ 9-0 closing run he capped with the go-ahead layup with 24 seconds left before halftime.

Ginebra took a 43-42 lead at the intermission.

The Gin Kings came out smoking in the third period and went up, 68-57, and even held an eight-point advantage heading into the payoff canto.