TIMELESS KUH LEDESMA

Maria Socorro Hashim Ledesma, more popularly known in the entertainment world as Kuh Ledesma is the Pop Diva. Many describe her as being one of those who the most beautiful voices and faces in the local entertainment scene with a string of hits, sold-out concerts, box-office movies and top-rating teleseryes under her name. In our exclusive chat with Kuh, she revealed the inspiration that started her very successful career

“My confidence in being able to do solos and believe that I can be successful started when I saw like Leah Navarro, Pilita Corrales, Celeste Legaspi, etc. I knew in my heart without a tinge of doubt, I can make it. This long? No! but when I received acceptance and very good reviews about my shows and recordings, it was then that I knew that for as long as I take care of my voice, my name and work hard, I can continue having success,” she said.

“I Think Im In Love,” “One More Try,” “‘Til I Met You, and “Ako ay Pilipino” are just some of her unforgetable hits. But the singer took us back to that moment she had her first hit song that will always be the sweetest.

“Wow, that was such a feeling! I was staying in an apartment in Quezon City when I suddenly heard my song on the radio. I thought, ‘Teka ako ‘yan, ah (That’s my voice!),’ and then I looked out of the window and it was coming from a labandera listening to a very small radio, and there it was, I heard ‘Dito Ba?’ It was my first single. Immediately I called my best friend and said wow they are playing my song!” she said.

Thoughts on quitting showbiz

“No, I don’t remember ever having the thought of quitting. Maybe just taking a break from time to time because even now after 45 years, ministry has become the focus of my life. I am called to do this. The Bible says in Luke 12:48, ‘To whom much is given, much is expected.’” the singer said

With four colorful decades in the industry, the Pop Diva never stops discovering new talents and expressing her creativity.

“And after 40 years in the industry, five years ago, I rediscovered that I could paint again. I started enjoying it once more, and it was because I opened the Bible and realized that I still had another talent. The Lord... He actually says in the Bible that if a person is given a talent and they bury it, He will call that person an evil and lazy servant. We are supposed to serve the Lord in every capacity He has given us, whatever it may be — whether it’s teaching, counseling, or any other gift. So what I do is share, in between my songs, some of the stories that have brought me closer to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” she said.

On serving God

Kuh finds peace serving God in every way she finds to be helpful and spread the word of our Creator. Mostly not covered by the media, she keeps her advocacies going for the less fortunate.

“I really pray that my kababayans will find Jesus Christ in a personal way because that’s the only way God sees for us to attain eternal life,” she said. “I also paint, and whatever proceeds I get from painting or singing, I pray that He uses that money, channeled through me, to help others and for His glory.”

She further said, “I’m very clear about why He allowed me to gain a big name in the industry. It’s not just for enriching myself, but for the purpose of making Jesus known. God keeps opening doors for me to bring the message of His love — the message of salvation. It’s not by good works that we make it to heaven; it’s by receiving Christ as our Lord and Savior. “Sa pagsisisi” — repentance. Talikuran ang dating buhay and obey what He asks of us in His holy word. What is written there will lead us to a better life. Even if He allows us to go through thorny paths, it’s still for our good. It’s to cleanse us of our past weaknesses.”