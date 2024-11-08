Thousands told: Flee wildfire near Los Angeles

Thousands of people were urged to flee an out-of-control wildfire burning around communities near Los Angeles on Thursday, with scores of homes already lost to the fast-moving flames.

Fierce seasonal winds had cast embers up to five kilometers from the seat of the fire around Camarillo, with new spots burning on hillsides, farmland and in residential areas.

The Mountain Fire grew rapidly from a standing start early Wednesday, and by the following day had consumed 8,290 hectares, with towering flames leaping unpredictably and sending residents scrambling.

The fire was only five percent contained as of Thursday evening, authorities said, although wind patterns were expected to favor firefighters through the night.

“We’ve been up all night watching this. I haven’t slept,” Erica Preciado told one local broadcaster as she drove her family out of the danger zone.

“We’re just trying to get a safe place. I didn’t even know what to take. I just have everything in my car,” she said, gesturing tearfully to her packed vehicle.