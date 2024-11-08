The art of curation

Interior design trends come and go. Your interiors should have a longer lifespan: forever.
Choosing a personal, intentional style that matches the interior architecture of your home is the first step to designing spaces that you’ll love forever — yet are easy enough to transform once in a while to keep things feeling fresh and inviting.
The Velaris Residences North Tower, a three-tower residential enclave located in Bridgetowne along C5, takes the lead in creating true elegance that’s effortless and intentional — units that reflect who you are, and amenities that get you to where you want to be.
Developed by RHK Land Corporation, Velaris features smart technology that makes life convenient and generous living spaces that make everyday living a joy.
The luxury condominium is a breathtaking blend of modern architecture and nature-inspired aesthetics, seamlessly incorporating Hongkong Land’s signature earth tones into its design.
1. Define your aesthetic. We are drawn to certain colors, textures, shapes and patterns. The only way, really, to hone in on your personal aesthetic is to explore what resonates with you.
2. Invest in statement pieces. Unique, quality items convey a sense of intentionality and sophistication. They tell a story — your story — and evoke emotion. Keep in mind that luxury interiors are marked by standout pieces that serve as focal points in a room and start conversations.
3. Select with intention. Luxury is often about simplicity and refinement. The reason for editing is to achieve a cohesive look. Every item in your home should serve a purpose, from the clothes in your closet to the books on your shelves and the makeup on your vanity.
4. Reflect and grow. Our aesthetic and preferences change with age and the stages of our lives.
Inside your unit at The Velaris Residences North Tower, the spaces are designed in such a way that you can personalize your home according to your needs.
The North Tower lets you enjoy daily living with amenities in line with its signature intentional design philosophy. Its facilities include five exclusive lobbies on the ground floor, eight elevators, access card for the lifts and units, smart lockers in the mailroom, in-house security, world-class property management and services.
The amenities, meanwhile, are designed to let you achieve a work-life balance, to experience true relaxation every day and create a community. There’s also a badminton and pickleball court, a lifestyle gym with a dance and cycling studio. Or, perhaps relax at the Sculpture Garden, unwind at the 40th-floor Velaris Sky Club, drop by the Wine Gallery, Cigar Room, Sky Bar and Lounge, Game Room and Private Theater.