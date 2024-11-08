The art of curation

Interior design trends come and go. Your interiors should have a longer lifespan: forever.

Choosing a personal, intentional style that matches the interior architecture of your home is the first step to designing spaces that you’ll love forever — yet are easy enough to transform once in a while to keep things feeling fresh and inviting.

The Velaris Residences North Tower, a three-tower residential enclave located in Bridgetowne along C5, takes the lead in creating true elegance that’s effortless and intentional — units that reflect who you are, and amenities that get you to where you want to be.

Developed by RHK Land Corporation, Velaris features smart technology that makes life convenient and generous living spaces that make everyday living a joy.

The luxury condominium is a breathtaking blend of modern architecture and nature-inspired aesthetics, seamlessly incorporating Hongkong Land’s signature earth tones into its design.