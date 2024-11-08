Team Philippines draw powerhouses in M6 Group Stage

Team Philippines is in for tough matches in the opening round of the Mobile Legends M6 World Championship, which will run from 28 November to 15 December in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

MPL PH champion Fnatic ONIC PH will be in for an acid test against the newly crowned MPL Indonesia Team Liquid ID in a best-of-one series. Meanwhile, MPL PH Season 13 runner-up Aurora will face Myanmar's top team, Falcons Esports.

Unlike the previous installments of the MLBB M6 world championship, the Group Stage will be held in a Swiss Stage format where another round of draws will be held after each round.

The Group Stage will have a total of five draws, and teams that score three wins will move on to the playoffs, where teams will battle for the world title and the lion's share of the $1,000,000 prize pool.