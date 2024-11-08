Spanish design in Manila

Renowned Spanish designer Álvaro Catalán de Ocón recently held a sustainability talk in the Philippines.
In collaboration with the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines, Instituto Cervantes de Manila and Benilde Industrial Design, the free public lecture of the renowned product designer and Spanish National Design Awardee Álvaro Catalán de Ocón called SOSTENIBILIDAD: Conversations on Sustainability in Design was part of the annual seminar series that provides an educational and interactive platform where the experts share their knowledge and expertise with young student artists and aspiring innovators.
The discussion aimed to inspire participants to rethink the way products are conceived. Ocón delved into the significant role of designers in creating outputs that are not only aesthetically pleasing and functional, but also environmentally conscious.
Equipped with decades of experience, philosophy and case studies, Ocón illustrated the entire product lifecycle, from sourcing raw materials to end-of-life disposal.
Ocón is famed for his dedication and focus on protest-related projects, aesthetic expressiveness, and practicality with creations which are characterized by a strong emphasis on social and environmental responsibility. He completed his Business Management studies at Complutense University in Madrid, trained in product design at the Instituto Europeo di Design in Milan, and graduated with honors from Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design in London.
Between 2011 and 2012, Ocón conceived and developed the PET Lamp Project, that melded design, craftsmanship, and environmental consciousness by turning discarded PET plastic bottles into exquisite illuminations. It has grown significantly since its debut at Galleria Rossana Orlandi in 2013 and has expanded to countries such as Australia, Chile, Colombia, Ethiopia, Japan, Thailand and most recently, Ghana.
The PET Lamp has likewise received numerous accolades, including a nomination for the London Design Museum’s Best Product of the Year, and a finalist position at the Ecoembes R Awards for Best Innovation and Entrepreneurship Project.