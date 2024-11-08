Spanish design in Manila

In collaboration with the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines, Instituto Cervantes de Manila and Benilde Industrial Design, the free public lecture of the renowned product designer and Spanish National Design Awardee Álvaro Catalán de Ocón called SOSTENIBILIDAD: Conversations on Sustainability in Design was part of the annual seminar series that provides an educational and interactive platform where the experts share their knowledge and expertise with young student artists and aspiring innovators.

The discussion aimed to inspire participants to rethink the way products are conceived. Ocón delved into the significant role of designers in creating outputs that are not only aesthetically pleasing and functional, but also environmentally conscious.