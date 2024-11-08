SMDC expands residential development in CDO

SM Development Corporation, the residential arm of the SM Group through SM Prime Holdings, is shaping up to expand its presence in Cagayan de Oro with the launching of the second phase of Vail Residences.
The expansion follows the rapid success of the first phase that sold out in just three months. As of the end August this year, the second segment has already recorded 45 percent of units sold in under a month.
“This is an encouraging sign of the growing demand in these progressive cities where we have seen significant economic activity in terms of Integrated developments, and premium lifestyle. It aligns with our vision to make homeownership accessible to more Filipinos,” Jessica Bianca “Jica” Sy, vice president and head of design, innovation and strategy of SM Prime and SMDC, said in a statement.
Vail Residences, valued at P3.4 million per unit, was cited as the Best Affordable Condominium during the Carousell Property Awards in 2023.
SMDC further contributes to this momentum by strategically adding the residential component to a thriving integrated property development of its parent firm. Vail Residences is only a little over a 500-meter walk away or three-minute drive to SM City CDO Uptown. This is on top of SMDC’s staple offerings of resort-inspired amenities, hotel-like lobbies, and affordability of units, ensuring lifestyles and accessibility intersect.
“Through these efforts that provide opportunities of homeownership in different local ssuch as in CDO, we aspire to help more Filipinos be a part of thriving growth centers,” Sy added.
As of end-2023, SMDC has more than 183,000 residential units across 67 developments nationwide. Of these, 20 residential developments are in provincial cities in Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Iloilo, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro and Davao. It recently introduced Turf Residences in Biñan, Laguna and Parkville Residences in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental in 2023. These developments are accessible to SM Supermalls and transport terminals to provide convenience to residential communities.