SMDC expands residential development in CDO

SM Development Corporation, the residential arm of the SM Group through SM Prime Holdings, is shaping up to expand its presence in Cagayan de Oro with the launching of the second phase of Vail Residences.

The expansion follows the rapid success of the first phase that sold out in just three months. As of the end August this year, the second segment has already recorded 45 percent of units sold in under a month.

“This is an encouraging sign of the growing demand in these progressive cities where we have seen significant economic activity in terms of Integrated developments, and premium lifestyle. It aligns with our vision to make homeownership accessible to more Filipinos,” Jessica Bianca “Jica” Sy, vice president and head of design, innovation and strategy of SM Prime and SMDC, said in a statement.