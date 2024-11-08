Singson pledges support for IPs, shares e-wallet plans

Senatorial candidate Luis “Manong Chavit” Singson pledged his commitment to peace, prosperity, and inclusivity for indigenous communities during the 27th anniversary of the Indigenous People’s commemoration at Capitol University on 1 November.

Expressing solidarity with tribal groups facing poverty, land issues, and limited representation, Singson highlighted his governance experience, promising to advocate for legislative measures that support peace, unity, and development among indigenous communities.

“I helped make my province the most peaceful... And with their support, I helped make my province one of the richest,” Singson said, sharing insights from his work in Ilocos Sur.

Singson outlined initiatives for indigenous economic empowerment, including sustainable businesses, ecotourism, and traditional crafts.

“By collaborating, indigenous groups can develop sustainable businesses, promote ecotourism, and enhance traditional crafts,” he explained, emphasizing the role of community resources and technology in boosting productivity.

A key platform in his campaign is a new e-wallet service aimed at financial inclusion in underserved areas. “With this e-wallet, citizens won’t need to go to a bank to send or receive money,” he stated, adding that the app will make banking more accessible to all.

Singson also promotes jeepney modernization as part of his environmental agenda, advocating for a transition to electric vehicles.