Singson pledges support for IPs’ peace, prosperity

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Former Ilocos Sur Governor Chavit Singson or Manong Chavit to many has pledged to champion peace, prosperity, and inclusivity for indigenous communities if elected to the Senate.

In his inspirational speech during the 27th anniversary of the Indigenous People’s commemoration at Capitol University on Friday, Singson expressed his solidarity with tribal communities who face challenges such as poverty, land threats, and lack of political representation. He emphasized his commitment to using his governance experience to advocate for legislation that fosters peace, unity, and progress for indigenous groups.

“I helped make my province the most peaceful. I worked with my kababayan (fellow citizens) to get insurgents to surrender their weapons. And with their support, I helped make my province one of the richest,” Singson shared with the crowd.

Many indigenous communities in the Philippines have traditionally been self-sustaining, relying on subsistence farming, fishing, and crafting. However, they are increasingly confronted with the challenges of modern economies.

Singson stressed that through unity, tribal groups can access greater opportunities for economic empowerment while ensuring the preservation of their cultural heritage.

“By collaborating, indigenous groups can develop sustainable businesses, promote ecotourism, and enhance traditional crafts,” Singson explained to reporters. “Pooling resources and knowledge can help secure better access to markets, agricultural support, and technology, boosting productivity and generating income for the community.”

A key part of his platform, Singson is also introducing a groundbreaking banking app aimed at improving financial inclusion, particularly in underserved communities. Set to launch next month, the app will offer an e-wallet service that enables users to send and receive money without the need to visit a bank physically.

“With this e-wallet, citizens won’t need to go to a bank to send or receive money. This is the future of financial services for underserved communities,” he said. “I’ll also ensure that everyone has access to a bank account and digital financial services, making banking more accessible for all.”

Singson, a successful businessman, is also known for securing the Philippines’ hosting of the 2016 Miss Universe pageant, where he provided crucial financial backing. In addition, he advocates for the modernization of jeepneys, pushing for electric vehicles as part of his environmental and transportation initiatives. He believes that jeepney modernization will improve both the quality of life for commuters and drivers while contributing to the country’s carbon reduction goals.

Rep. Richelle Singson of the Ako Ilocano Ako partylist also attended the event and reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring indigenous representation in Congress. “We are here to listen and ensure that financial services and other opportunities reach every corner of your communities,” she said, wearing a traditional headpiece in honor of the occasion.

The event concluded with cultural performances, with Singson joining in the celebration. A token of appreciation was presented to him, symbolizing the unity and hope for a brighter, more inclusive future for indigenous communities across the country.