Senators laud signing of laws on maritime zones, sea lanes

Several senators on Friday praised President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.’s signing of two landmark laws that assert the country's territorial integrity and rights over all its maritime zones, including the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Earlier, Marcos signed the Philippine Maritime Zones Act (Republic Act 12064) and the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act (RA 12065).

Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino called the newly signed laws a “brave step forward” in protecting the country’s territorial waters.

“This is for every citizen who stands for a sovereign Philippines, where not a single inch of our territory is given up to any foreign power,” he said. “This is for the future of our youth, where all the resources that fall within our jurisdiction are harnessed for our people's enjoyment and benefit.”

RA 12064 defines the extent and bounds of the Philippines’ maritime domain, which Tolentino believes will gain recognition in the international community.

“The ‘West Philippine Sea’ will be more than just a term, but will be formally defined and enshrined for the first time in national legislation. Consider this as the ‘birth certificate’ of the WPS,” he said.

Tolentino noted that RA 12064 and RA 12065 will be officially submitted to the United Nations (UN) for annotation, as well as to key international bodies, including the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Senator Risa Hontiveros highlighted the importance of the new laws in defending and protecting Philippine territory.

“I have been supportive of these measures since they were first brought up in the Senate, as they are crucial in safeguarding our territorial claims in the WPS,” she said.

As an author of the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, Hontiveros stated that it is timely for the Philippines to establish the legal regimes and geographical extent of its maritime zones in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“Ultimately, these new laws help secure what is ours — our waters, our rich marine life — today and for future generations,” she said.

Creating a WPS research center

Hontiveros is also advocating for the creation of a Center for West Philippine Sea Studies.

“I imagine the Center for WPS Studies can only contribute to the wealth of research, knowledge, and information that we currently have. The more that we are able to learn about and study the WPS, the more that we will be able to know how best to protect and defend it,” she said.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, another author of the measures, said the enactment of these laws is “a significant step” in establishing the country’s boundaries, crucial for ensuring sovereignty and enhancing territorial protection.

“As the country has now established the legal framework to assert its maritime policies, the country is now better-positioned to harness the potential of its marine resources,” he said.

Gatchalian also believes that these measures will foster stronger cooperation with allies and boost regional economic growth.

Senate Majority Leader Jinggoy Estrada also hailed the passage of the twin laws, saying they reinforce maritime policies for economic development and national security.

“These measures are a crucial step in firmly asserting the country's rights over the resource-rich West Philippine Sea,” he said.