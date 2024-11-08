Senator Win says he ‘never lent out’ protocol plate

Senator Win Gatchalian has distanced himself from the EDSA bus carousel controversy involving his family members, stating he “never lent out” his official protocol plate number "7" to anyone.

“I never lent out my officially-issued license plates to anyone. The official license plate installed on my car is duly registered with the LTO (Land Transportation Office),” Gatchalian told reporters on Friday.

Reports surfaced that the senator’s brother, Kenneth Gatchalian, was the passenger of a white Cadillac Escalade sport utility vehicle (SUV) caught illegally using the EDSA bus carousel lane.

The LTO previously disclosed that the SUV was registered under the Orient Pacific Corporation. The company has yet to explain why the vehicle displayed protocol plate number "7"—which is exclusively designated for senators.

The senator previously denied owning a white Cadillac Escalade.

Earlier, Gatchalian’s office also clarified that the lawmaker has no links to Orient Pacific Corporation and does not own a vehicle with a fake protocol plate.

“Senator Gatchalian was not involved in the incident at the EDSA busway in Guadalupe and was not inside the vehicle when it occurred. The senator does not own the Cadillac Escalade. The vehicle is registered under Orient Pacific Corporation,” the statement issued by Gatchalian’s Office read.

“Furthermore, Senator Gatchalian has no connection to Orient Pacific Corporation whatsoever. We hope this clears up any misunderstandings and helps provide accurate information to everyone,” it added.