SB Finance, Cost Plus Inc. partner for e-trike financing

Security Bank affiliate SB Finance has partnered with Cost Plus Inc., a leading distributor of electric vehicles, to offer MotorsikLOAN financing for electric tricycles (E-Trikes) as part of the Kidlat Electric Vehicles program.

This partnership aims to benefit Tricycle Operators and Drivers’ Associations (TODA) in Quezon City, Laguna, and Rizal by providing affordable financing options to help them transition to sustainable, cost-efficient transportation.

Likewise, the collaboration also brings accessible financing to TODA members, enabling them to upgrade to electric tricycles that offer reduced fuel costs and lower maintenance expenses.

"At SB Finance, we aim to make our financial products not only provide immediate value but also contribute to long-term economic and environmental benefits. MotorsikLOAN is a key enabler for TODA members to modernize their operations while supporting the country’s push for sustainability," said Abbie Dans-Casanova, CEO of SB Finance.

"This partnership will provide tricycle drivers with a chance to improve their livelihoods, reduce operational costs, and help transition the Philippines to a greener future," she added.

With MotorsikLOAN, TODA members will benefit from long-term payment options available at over 100 Cost Plus Inc. branches nationwide.

"By joining forces with SB Finance, we are providing TODA members with the tools they need to secure better incomes and more reliable vehicles. Electric tricycles are not just a solution for today—they’re the future of sustainable transport in the Philippines. We are proud to be part of an initiative that directly benefits drivers while also advancing our nation’s environmental goals,” shared Anand Mahtani, President of Cost Plus Inc.

The Kidlat Electric Vehicles program promotes sustainable transportation and provides a pathway for tricycle drivers to embrace eco-friendly alternatives, furthering the nation’s goals of decarbonization and environmental sustainability.