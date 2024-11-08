Romualdez calls for resilient evac centers on 11th 'Yolanda' anniversary

With the hard-learned lessons from Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan), one of the most powerful typhoons recorded in history, comes the constant clamor for robust disaster mitigations, including the need for more storm-resilient shelters and a massive seawall.

On the 11th anniversary of “Yolanda,” House Speaker Martin Romualdez said the creation of more storm-resilient evacuation centers and giant seawalls nationwide will safeguard Filipinos from falling victims to typhoons given the worsening effects of climate change.

Climate change has led to increasingly severe weather events affecting the Philippines.

“It is not enough that we simply prepare for the next disaster; we need long-term structures that will last against any storm or calamity,” the Leyte solon said in Filipino.

According to Romualdez, the establishment of the giant seawall in Tacloban, the capital of Leyte province ravaged by “Yolanda,” has heavily contributed to the safety of the communities and locals there.

The massive wall, constructed in 2016 and now nearing its completion, is designed to protect Taclobanons from storm surges similar to those experienced during “Yolanda” and stands as a physical shield for the city.

The 38.12-km Leyte Tide Embankment Project, stretching from Tacloban City to nearby Tanauan town, stands 30 meters high and is aimed at protecting people, houses, and buildings from storm surges.

However, some groups have opposed it, raising concerns that it may encroaching on reef line, threatening marine biodiversity.

Meanwhile, Romualdez expressed hope that the proposed “Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act,” will soon be enacted, allowing the creation of permanent, storm-resilient evacuation centers nationwide.

The centers, intended to provide safe refuge for communities during natural disasters, would be equipped with essential facilities, including healthcare stations and areas for vulnerable groups, to ensure safety and dignity for all evacuees.

“We are determined to equip our cities and municipalities with the resources they need to withstand the challenges posed by climate change,” Romualdez said.

“Yolanda,” the most devastating typhoon in the Philippines, left Leyte and other parts of Eastern Visayas in ruins, with many communities still grappling with the aftermath years later.

It generated storm surges of around 5 meters, with up to 7.5 meters peaks crashed over mostly poor coastal communities, accounting for the majority of the fatalities.

“Yolanda” left more 6,300 people dead, hundreds, perhaps thousands more missing. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., however, still doubts the number of casuallities, suspecting of a possible underreporting by the administration of the late Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.