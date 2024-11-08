Robust shelters, seawalls on the horizon

With the hard-learned lessons from super typhoon “Yolanda” (Haiyan), one of the most powerful typhoons to hit the country, comes the constant clamor for robust disaster mitigations, including the need for more storm-resilient shelters and massive seawalls.

On the 11th anniversary of “Yolanda,” House Speaker Martin Romualdez said the construction of more storm-resilient evacuation centers and giant seawalls nationwide will keep Filipinos from falling victim to typhoons given the worsening effects of climate change.

Climate change has led to increasingly severe weather events affecting the Philippines.

“It is not enough that we simply prepare for the next disaster, we need long-term structures that will last against any storm or calamity,” the Leyte solon said in Filipino.

According to Romuladez, the construction of the giant seawall in Tacloban City, the capital of Leyte province that was ravaged by Yolanda, has contributed to the safety of the communities and locals there.

The massive wall, constructed in 2016 and now nearing completion, is designed to protect Taclobanons from storm surges similar to those experienced during “Yolanda” and stands as a physical shield for the city.

The 38.12-km Leyte Tide Embankment Project, stretching from Tacloban City to nearby Tanauan town, stands 30 meters high and is aimed at protecting people, houses, and buildings from storm surges.

However, some groups have opposed it, raising concerns that it may encroach on reef lines, threatening marine biodiversity.

Meanwhile, Romualdez expressed hope the proposed “Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act” will soon be enacted, allowing for the creation of permanent, storm-resilient evacuation centers nationwide.

The centers, intended to provide safe refuge for communities during natural disasters, would be equipped with essential facilities, including healthcare stations and areas for vulnerable groups, to ensure the safety and dignity of all evacuees.

“We are determined to equip our cities and municipalities with the resources they need to withstand the challenges posed by climate change,” Romualdez said.

“Yolanda,” the most devastating typhoon in the Philippines, left Leyte and other parts of Eastern Visayas in ruins, with many communities still grappling with the aftermath years after.

It generated storm surges of around five meters, with up to 7.5- meter peaks crashing over mostly poor coastal communities, which accounted for the majority of the fatalities.

“Yolanda” left 6,300 people dead and hundreds, perhaps thousands, more missing.