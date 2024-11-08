Regaining vitality

It is the malady of today’s world. Have you not noticed just how fast life has been spinning around you? And all it takes is one mindful, deep breath to help you slow down even for just a minute?

And this is what 60 seconds of keeping still can do for everyone.

If you have been feeling out of sorts, then you must know that it is common to many. So, here are a few wellness reminders to help regain one’s vitality and not simply one’s energy

Always tired: Be careful. if you just push yourself beyond your limit, then you might be at risk health-wise. When you feel tired, stop whatever it is you are doing. Then, drop all commitments for the day.

This stop and drop action can save your life. You need a good rest.

Sleep but sleepless: When you are too tired, your body is still wired for action. Close your eyes. Do your mindful breathing to slow your brain down and relax the mind. Shut out the concerns of the day. Take a cup of relaxing tea.

Have you taken magnesium-rich foods? This important mineral relaxes the muscles and most especially the heart. Natural sources include green leafy vegetables, milk and milk products, nuts, seeds, legumes, dark chocolate, bananas, avocados, fish especially mackerel.

No energy: Less is not more. The less exercise we do, the less energetic we will become. The human body is a machine that needs to be functioning at optimal levels. And moving your body is essential to high energy levels. Got it? Start moving.