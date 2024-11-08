Photos

PREMIER DESTINATION FOR ELECTRIC CARS

LOOK: The Build Your Dreams (BYD) showroom premiered at 1294 EDSA Balintawak, Quezon City, offering a new destination for electric cars and setting a standard for affordable mobility on Friday, 8 November 2024. The grand opening allowed visitors to explore the latest models, test drive vehicles, and connect with industry professionals. Present at the inauguration were former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, and Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, Chief Executive Officer of ACMobility.