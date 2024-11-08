PPA coastal cleanup yields 1.1-M kilos of waste

More than 1.1 million kilograms of waste has been collected by the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) since they started their cleanup drive in 2016 in various coastal areas in the country.

According to PPA general manager Atty. Jay Santiago, the coastal cleanup drive has reached a total of 1,104,650.90 kilograms of ocean waste since 2016 up to the first half of 2024, with a record of more or less 100,000 kilograms of ocean waste collected every year.

The total amount of waste collected in all PPA-governed ports nationwide has seen a steady decline from 138,173 kg in 2016 to just 45,321 kg in the first half of 2024.

Santiago said that notably, waste collection dropped dramatically from 289,628 kg in 2018 to 77,860 kg in 2023, reflecting the agency’s effective waste management and environmental initiatives.

He said PPA remains committed to engaging local communities in environmental protection through its annual Port Community Clean-Up and International Coastal Clean-Up events usually held from June to September to coincide with Seafarer’s Month and National Maritime Week, which serve as important platforms for raising awareness about waste management and promoting cleaner, greener ports and coastlines.

“Since we started our quest to improve port infrastructure in 2016 when I assumed, we always take into great consideration the effects of development on the environment and communities surrounding the ports. My directive to the port management offices nationwide is to always ensure environmental sustainability and achieve substantial reductions in port-generated waste. I am glad that we have achieved it over the past eight years,” Santiago said.

PPA’s dedication to sustainability has also earned consistent recognition through the Green Port Award System, with several PPA ports being honored for their exemplary environmental practices. Award-winning ports include the Port of Batangas (2017), Port of Cagayan de Oro (2018, 2021), Manila International Container Terminal (2022), Port of Surigao (2023) and Port of General Santos (2024).

Moreover, he said the Authority is implementing climate change mitigation measures through its Green Port initiatives, modeled after the GPAS of the APEC Port Service Network, and these awards highlight the success of the agency’s green initiatives and its leadership in creating sustainable port operations across the Philippines.

“With a growing demand for green port solutions, sustainability will be a key focus, this includes energy-efficient operations, environmentally friendly practices, and investments in disaster-resilient infrastructure, especially in the context of climate change. These initiatives are aligned with global trends in renewable energy, decarbonization, and sustainable practices, while also benchmarking against international standards,” he said.

Further, he said the agency remains committed to minimizing the environmental impact of extreme weather on port operations and surrounding communities.

“Through these continued efforts, PPA reaffirms its role as a leader in sustainable port management and environmental responsibility,” according to Santiago.