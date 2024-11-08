PCG confirms safety of lost Palawan yacht

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) confirmed the safe arrival of the yacht "El Rapaz" and its crew following a brief communication loss during a private voyage from Palawan to Batangas on 7 November 2024.

The yacht, which departed from Busuanga, Palawan, at 4:00 AM, was expected to reach Anilao, Mabini, Batangas, by 10:00 PM on the same day. Concerns arose when communication with the craft was unexpectedly lost mid-voyage, prompting one of the yacht's owners to notify the Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) Lubang of the situation.

The owner successfully re-established contact with the yacht’s captain, who assured that all three crew members were safe and in good condition. According to the captain, the yacht had anchored temporarily off Barangay Sta. Maria, Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro, due to poor signal reception and the need to refuel.

In response, CGSS Abra de Ilog dispatched personnel to board the vessel and verify the crew's status. Officials confirmed that the crew was unharmed and that refueling was successfully completed.

Following the incident, the captain resumed the journey, with the yacht bound for Aquagarden Beach Resort in Mabini, Batangas. Later, CGSS Mabini verified that the yacht had safely moored off Barangay San Teodoro, Mabini, confirming the successful completion of its voyage.