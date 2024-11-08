Ong wants a friend in detention

Cassandra Li Ong, the authorized representative of the Lucky South 99 Corp. who has been held in contempt by the House quad committee, has asked the panel to let a friend stay with her at the Correctional Institute for Women (CIW), citing her mental health issues.

Ong has been at the center of congressional hearings and is facing mounting criminal cases, including qualified human trafficking, a non-bailable offense, due to her supposed links to illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO).

Apart from Lucky South 99, an illegal POGO firm in Porac, Pampanga that was raided earlier this year over criminal activities, Ong is also an incorporator of Whirlwind Corp. that leased land to Lucky South 99.

She has been detained at the CIW after her initial 30-day contempt penalty expired on 26 September.

During the 10th inquiry of the quad comm on Thursday, co-chair Joseph Stephen Paduano informed the panel about Ong’s request for a companion in detention.

According to the letter submitted to the committee, Ong is “suffering from severe mental breakdowns and anxiety attacks” and she is in a “state of severe depression.”

Quad comm vice chair Romeo Acop said a consultation with the CIW should be undertaken to ensure that Ong’s request will not bypass their protocols.

Panel chairperson Ace Barbers later ruled that they would await the CIW’s response and in case it agrees, the quad comm will allow Ong’s request.

During the 4 September hearing into POGOs, Ong experienced a health issue, with her blood pressure dropping significantly to 80/40, and she had to leave the inquiry and be confined in a hospital.