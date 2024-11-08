OFWs get housing benefits

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) signed a joint memorandum on Thursday to help overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) access housing benefits under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s flagship Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar and DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac signed Joint Memorandum Circular No. 1 Series of 2024 as one of the highlights of the closing of National Shelter Month 2024.

Under the memorandum, the two departments committed to facilitating access for OFWs to housing benefits, specifically through the Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG Fund) and the 4PH Program. Both Secretaries agreed to prioritize OFWs and their next of kin as key beneficiaries of the 4PH program and to establish streamlined processes for their housing applications via Pag-IBIG.

Secretary Acuzar expressed his honor in serving OFWs, saying, “It is a great honor for me to serve, in whatever way I can, our OFWs. The DHSUD, DMW, and Pag-IBIG Fund are working together to support our modern-day heroes.”

He also emphasized the importance of the 4PH program in helping OFWs improve the living conditions of their families: “Our OFWs are among the foundations of our economy, and it is only right for the government to repay their sacrifices abroad.”

Secretary Acuzar further reiterated President Marcos Jr.’s directive to prioritize OFWs as beneficiaries of the 4PH program, which aims to provide safe, decent, and affordable housing for their families.