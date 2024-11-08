NY Rizal museum in VR

You can now enjoy the renowned Sentro Rizal Museum in New York from afar, anywhere in the world.

Thanks to its Metaverse Museum iteration, a pioneering virtual museum in the Filipino cultural space.

Philippine history, art and culture are brought to life through the SRMM, a state-of-the-art, immersive digital experience created in partnership with Filipino-American XR designer Ralph Roma.

Through its carefully curated displays, interactive 3D-rendered artifacts, and live multimedia presentations, the Sentro Rizal Metaverse Museum is a virtual platform that is open around-the-clock and makes Philippine heritage available to a worldwide audience.

A digital collection of paintings from the Philippine Center in New York is available on the SRMM, showcasing Filipino artists’ abilities and cultural expressions.

Featuring elaborate weaving patterns, it presents interactive, high-definition 3D renderings of Philippine indigenous fabrics.

José Rizal’s masterpieces, “Noli Me Tangere” and “El Filibusterismo,” with links to virtual manuscripts from the National Historical Commission of the Philippines’ Memory Project are also on display at the virtual museum.

A 3D bust of Dr. José Rizal, which visitors can explore from all angles, a piano recording of Interlude — Ibarra, based on Rizal’s “Noli Me Tangere,” performed by Filipino educator and composer-musician Joed Balsamo, and a real-time chat and voice features for a dynamic, social experience.

“The Sentro Rizal Metaverse Museum is a groundbreaking initiative that embraces the power of innovation and technology to bring Philippine culture closer to the hearts of Filipino Americans and the global community,” said Consul General Senen Mangalile.

“This platform opens a new door to our rich history, making it accessible and engaging for all, especially the younger generation who may be geographically distant from Sentro Rizal New York.”

The SRMM is designed to engage Filipino-American youth and Filipinos worldwide, providing an immersive way to explore their heritage and experience cultural exhibitions from anywhere.