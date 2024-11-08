NBI seizes P207-M fake goods

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) seized P207 million worth of fake clothing and beauty products in a series of operations in Metro Manila and Bulacan. The NBI said the seized items will be destroyed to prevent resale.

Reports show that on 30 October, the NBI-National Capital Region (NBI-NCR), together with the NBI-Intellectual Property Rights Division (IPRD), implemented several search warrants for violation of Section 155 in relation to Section 170 of Republic Act 8293 (Trademark Infringement) against five establishments in Bulacan and Valenzuela.

The raid was based on a complaint by Lee Bumgarner Inc. on behalf of Victoria’s Secret, resulting in the seizure of counterfeit Victoria’s Secret products valued at approximately P72,319,500. Agents confiscated empty and filled bottles bearing the Victoria’s Secret trademark, perfume solutions, sprayers and collars.

The NBI-NCR, along with the NBI-IPRD, seized an estimated P35,767,860 worth of fake products from several shops in Pasay City in another operation. Operatives, on 31 October, served multiple search warrants for trademark infringement under RA 8293 against several shops in Pasay City.

This resulted in the seizure of merchandise bearing the following trademarks: Adidas, Vans, Puma, Gucci, Under Armour and The North Face.

The NBI urged the public to refrain from purchasing counterfeit products to help curb the demand for imitation goods. With this, the NBI pledged to intensify its efforts in raiding establishments engaged in the sale of counterfeit goods, with the aim of reducing illicit trade activities.