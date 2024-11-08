Marcos issues EO 74 banning POGOs, internet gaming licenses in Phl

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has issued an executive order banning Philippine offshore gaming, internet gaming, and other offshore gaming operations in the country.

Executive Order No. 74, signed by Marcos on 5 November and made public on Friday, covers all Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), internet gaming licensees (IGLs), and other offshore gaming licensees. The order extends the ban to illegal offshore gaming operations, license applications, renewals, and cessation of operations.

Marcos said the decision aligns with the government’s commitment to national security, public safety, and maintaining public order, noting that the risks associated with POGO activities — such as increased crime rates, social instability, and exploitation — “significantly outweigh” the industry’s economic and social benefits, according to a Department of Finance (DOF) study.

Under EO 74, two technical working groups (TWGs) will be established to develop a comprehensive strategy to enforce the ban on POGO, IGL, and other offshore gaming operators.

Two TWGs

The TWG on Employment Recovery and Reintegration, chaired by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) and co-chaired by the Department of Labor and Employment, will manage the ban's impact on affected economic sectors and support displaced Filipino workers with reintegration, upskilling, and re-skilling programs.

Members of this group include the DOF, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Budget and Management, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Information and Communications Technology, and the National Economic and Development Authority.

Meanwhile, the TWG on Anti-Illegal Offshore Gaming Operations is tasked with intensifying the crackdown on unlicensed offshore gaming operations. Chaired by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and co-chaired by the Department of Justice (DOJ), this group will investigate and prosecute violators, facilitate the deportation of foreign workers in the offshore gaming industry, and monitor the ban's implementation until POGOs and other offshore gaming operations are entirely phased out.

Its members include the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Immigration, National Bureau of Investigation, Anti-Money Laundering Council, Securities and Exchange Commission, and Cagayan Economic Zone Authority.

Bolstering efforts vs. illegal POGOs

Marcos also directed the PAOCC, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, PNP, and NBI to bolster their efforts against illegal offshore gaming operations. The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development is tasked with coordinating with homeowners' associations to prevent the proliferation of gaming operations in residential areas and to report any activities to the TWG on Anti-Illegal Offshore Gaming Operations. Additionally, the Department of Tourism will monitor tourism establishments to ensure they are not used for offshore gaming.

The EO further instructs PAGCOR and the Bureau of Internal Revenue to expedite the collection of fees and taxes related to the offshore gaming industry in compliance with relevant laws.

All national government agencies, government-owned or -controlled corporations, and instrumentalities are required to support the EO’s implementation, while local government units and the private sector are encouraged to assist in enforcing the closure of POGO and offshore gaming operations.

Marcos’s commitment to prohibiting POGO operations follows rising concerns over the industry’s involvement in illegal activities. EO 74 takes effect immediately upon publication in the Official Gazette or a newspaper of general circulation.