Marcos commemorates 74th Phl Marine Corps anniversary

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos Jr. attended the 74th anniversary of the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) on Wednesday at the Reception Hall of the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

In his message during the event, the President highlighted the PMC's vital role in national defense and disaster response, commending their long history of service, from counterinsurgency operations to safeguarding maritime sovereignty.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to modernizing the PMC through infrastructure upgrades and enhanced capabilities. Reflecting on his own Marine training, he praised the Marines' resilience and dedication as essential to building a secure and prosperous nation. He urged them to continue passing on their values to future generations, ensuring a stronger and more united Philippines.